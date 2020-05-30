Sections
Home / India News / ‘‘Modi’ name has a mantra’: Madhya Pradesh CM lauds PM as govt completes a year  

‘‘Modi’ name has a mantra’: Madhya Pradesh CM lauds PM as govt completes a year  

Chouhan said that each letter in the name ‘Modi’ stands for some quality.

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that ‘Modi’ name has a mantra. Chouhan said that each letter in the name ‘Modi’ stands for some quality.

“M stands for ‘motivational’. He works to take India to greater heights and motivates us,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan went on to say that ‘O’ in ‘Modi’ stands for ‘Opportunity’, “he works to bring out the nation’s hidden opportunities”. “D for ‘Dynamic leadership’. I for ‘inspire’, ‘India’. He inspires us to make India self-reliant,” the chief minister stated.

 Also read: From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19 - What PM Modi said in letter to citizens



Chouhan’s comments came on the day when the PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party completed a year of governance in Centre after winning the second term during last year’s Lok Sabha polls.



In a letter marking the occasion, PM Modi thanked the citizens and said that “this day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy.”

The prime minister recounted the many moves and steps taken by his government in the past year and revisited India’s trajectory of growth and development.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream— of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president JP Nadda also tweeted on the occasion and said that the country has been steered into a new direction under PM Modi’s leadership.

“This year of Modi ji’s government is full of many achievements,” Nadda tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smackdown results: WWE walks on thin ice with Jeff Hardy storyline
May 30, 2020 13:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts warn, 2020 could be the hottest year since records began and all the latest news
May 30, 2020 13:00 IST
Man builds ‘Gateway to the Imagination’ in his backyard during lockdown
May 30, 2020 12:58 IST
Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  
May 30, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.