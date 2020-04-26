Sections
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A large part of PM Modi’s address was dedicated to thanking citizens for what he described as an active participation in the fight against Covid-19 (ANI)

India has decided to supply medicines to others in this hour of crisis in line with its culture and ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, while also saluting the country’s “people-driven” fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister said the government was doing everything to protect its citizens. He stressed that India, after meeting its requirements, has provided medicines to other countries.

“Today, when world leaders say ‘thank you, India; thank you, people of India’ I feel very proud. India is caring for its own citizens and is contributing towards creating a healthier planet,” Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

The government has relaxed restrictions on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as several countries, including the US and Brazil, sought supplies from India, which is its largest producer.



A large part of Modi’s address was dedicated to thanking citizens for what he described as an active participation in the fight against Covid-19 and motivating front line workers such as health care staff, sanitation workers and policemen, among others.

“There was a time when some people had negative thoughts about the police, but now when we see them feeding the poor, there is greater appreciation, he said.

“I am so happy to see the immense appreciation for the working of sanitation workers…The appreciation for doctors, nurses and health care workers is exceptional,” he said.

Modi said people in the country don’t appear to trust its traditional knowledge --- a situation he attributed to the country’s colonial history that he said led to lack of self-confidence.

He appealed to the youth to make ayurvedic practices on boosting immunity popular with evidence-based research. “Let us make these systems popular and share them in a language in which the world understands,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said due to the challenging times, when people are confined to their homes, businesses were adopting new technologies.

“Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector --- everyone is adapting to new changes…There is a strong desire to innovate in various areas,” he said.

While congratulating people on Akshay Tritiya, Basaveshwar Jayanti and Ramzan, Modi also emphasised that social distancing should continue to be followed.

“While celebrating Ramzan the previous year, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time. This time, let us pray that there will be some good news from different parts of the world by the time of Eid.”

