Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stones of water projects

PM Modi to lay foundation stones of water projects

On completion within two years, the two projects will provide piped-water supply to over 42 lakh people in 2,995 villages of the two districts of the Vindhyachal region which along with Bundelkhand is among India’s most water-scarce areas.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 05:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

After inaugurating the projects through video conference, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with water and sanitation committee members of various villages. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday digitally lay the foundation stones for rural drinking water supply projects worth ₹5,555 crore in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh.

On completion within two years, the two projects will provide piped-water supply to over 42 lakh people in 2,995 villages of the two districts of the Vindhyachal region which along with Bundelkhand is among India's most water-scarce areas.

After inaugurating the projects through video conference, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with water and sanitation committee members of various villages in the two districts, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.

In all the project beneficiary villages, the Uttar Pradesh government had earlier formed water and sanitation committees whose members will shoulder the responsibility of operating and maintaining the water supply lines and systems.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion, the government statement added.

The Uttar Pradesh government said once the project becomes functional, villagers of Vindhya region will not have to struggle for drinking water and rural women will get rid of their arduous chores of fetching water from miles away.

