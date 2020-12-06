Modi to lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10

The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced in New Delhi on Saturday, minutes after he met the PM to formally invite him.

The 64,500 sq m new building will replace the 93 years old existing parliament house and will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹971 crore, Birla announced, dubbing the proposed complex as a prime example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” -- a flagship initiative of the Modi government . The Speaker and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is hopeful to inaugurate the building in 2022 when the India celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, which also involves constructing a common Central Secretariat along with residences of Prime Minister and vice-president, and a revamp of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The new triangular Parliament building will house a total of 1,224 MPs — 888 in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Upper House — with 55% additional seating capacity than the current strength of Parliament, which could be utilised if the two Houses are expanded in the future. Presently, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

A new office complex for all parliamentarians will also replace the Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan, right next to Parliament.

“The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of independence, Parliament session will be held in the new building,” Birla said, adding that the construction of the earthquake resistant structure would involve 2,000 workers directly and another 9,000 indirectly.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The Speaker also said that invitation for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be extended to all political parties and that the ceremony will follow all Covid-related guidelines.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament House. Steps have been taken to control air and noise pollution during the construction work for the new building, which will have separate offices for all MPs. The existing building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset, Birla said.

(With inputs from PTI)