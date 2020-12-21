Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas

Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas

Under PM-Kisan, the government provides income support of Rs6,000 a year to farmers with valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of Rs2,000, once every four months

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:26 IST

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next tranche of PM-Kisan, the direct cash-transfer scheme for farmers, making payments worth Rs18,000 crore to 80 million farmers and also chat with them virtually on Christmas Day, the agriculture ministry has said.

Modi had released the first tranche in 2019 and will do so again at a time when thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, are protesting three agricultural laws they say will hurt their livelihoods. The government says the reforms will give farmers more market access and boost investment in the farm sector.

“It will be a freewheeling conversation. The Prime Minister is likely to talk about the new farm laws and how they will benefit farmers,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Under PM-Kisan, the government provides income support of Rs6,000 a year to farmers with valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of Rs2,000, once every four months. It was launched on February 24 2019, when the first instalment was paid.



Also Read: Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today

The Prime Minister will most likely ask them impromptu questions on how they have benefited from the scheme and “take a briefing from them on what they are growing and what else they want to see done for them ahead of the budget”, the official said.

Farmers from all over the country will be connected online for the interaction, according to the official.

The Prime Minister also intends to receive feedback on the ground realities of farming, he said.

The Modi government has ramped up its outreach to stanch a massive ongoing agitation by thousands of farmers who have encircled Delhi, calling for scrapping a set of farm reform laws.

PM Modi has frequently been explaining the benefits of the farm reforms and assuring farmers that the existing government support mechanism, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

“Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it,” PM Modi had tweeted on Thursday.

Cash transfers under the programme take place every four months: December to March, April to July and August to November.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
RT-PCR tests for passengers arriving from UK, announces Hardeep Puri
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
S-400 deal ‘advancing well’ despite US threat of sanctions: Russian ambassador
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Jacques Kallis appointed England’s batting consultant for SL series
by Asian News International
5 tell-tale signs that you are in an emotionally healthy relationship
by Geetika Sachdeva
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns: Russian diplomat
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.