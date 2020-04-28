Sections
Mohali records fresh Covid-19 case after 5 days, total number reaches 64

The fresh Covid-19 case, a 42-year-old, is brother of sarpanch of Jawahapur village in Dera Bassi area of Mohali.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:01 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mohali, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab Police personnel direct commuters during the Covid-19 lockdown, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Mohali in Punjab recorded a fresh case of coronavirus disease Covid-19 after a gap of five days. With this, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district has reached 64.

The fresh cases has been reported from village Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi of Mohali. The 42-year-old is the brother of village sarpanch, who was already tested positive of coronavirus.

Dr Manjit Singh, Civil Surgeon of Mohali said, “We took his sample earlier, and he tested negative. But we were little doubtful and took his sample again and this time, he was tested positive.”

He is a habitual drinker and now admitted at Gian Sagar hospital in Banur, Dr Singh added.



In Mohali, the active cases are 35, as 27 patients have recovered and two died. Village Jawaharpur, which has been declared as hotspot and containment zone, now has 39 patients. Fifteen patients from the village have recovered so far.

Health department will also take the samples of 34 people, who returned from Sri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra in Mohali on Monday evening. They have kept in a school in Sector 70 of Mohali.

With these pilgrims testing positive for Covid-19, the infection count in the state has gone up to 330.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old woman in Patiala died of coronavirus, taking the death tally to 19 in Punjab, an official said.

Jalandhar district continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 78 coronavirus cases.

