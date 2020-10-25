Mohan Bhagwat knows the truth, just scared: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at Hisua in Bihar’s Nawada district in this file photo. Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments on China. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments on China during the organisation’s Vijayadashami celebrations. Gandhi, who has been relentless in this attack on the government over the border standoff with the neighbouring country, especially picked on the RSS chief’s remarks on Chinese encroachment in Ladakh.

“Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it,” Gandhi tweeted after Bhagwat’s speech at the RSS’ headquarters in Nagpur.

Bhagwat said in his speech in an indoor event, which was attended by 50 swayamsevaks due to Covid-19 guidelines, that India needs to be better than China in terms of military preparedness, adding the world is aware of that country’s expansionist designs. The RSS chief cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansionist designs and said that many countries are now standing up to China.

“Our defence forces, government and people responded sharply to China’s efforts to encroach on our territories,” Bhagwat said claiming that China was shocked at India’s response to its intrusion. “We don’t know how it will react. So the way forward is to be alert and prepared. We should be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and also relations with neighbouring countries,” he said.

“China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic,” he said. “We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our detractors must know this by now,” he added.

The government should forge an alliance against China with immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka and others, he said. “India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China,” he added.

The border row with China has been on for months now and escalated after 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley following a clash with troops of the People’s Liberation Army in June. Before that, the tension was already simmering in Ladakh’s Pangong Lake and several other areas. India and China have held several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels but they have been inconclusive so far.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, saying they must talk about the real situation at the Line of Actual Control truthfully.

(With agency inputs)