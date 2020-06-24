Sections
Money laundering: ED searches Tahir Hussain's premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor,Tahir Hussain, and others in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 05:44 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The agency is investigating two cases of money laundering – one against Hussain and another against the Popular Front of India (PFI) -- for allegedly mobilizing funds during the February riots. (File photo)

The agency is investigating two cases of money laundering – one against Hussain and another against the Popular Front of India (PFI) -- for allegedly mobilizing funds during the February riots.

The officials cited above, who requested anonymity, said the raids were carried out at six places in Delhi and Noida.

Hussain and his associates allegedly laundered around Rs 1.10 crore using shell companies to fuel protests against the CAA and the riots. In its probe against PFI, the ED has alleged that about Rs 120 crore were channelled to fuel anti-CAA riots. Hussain’s lawyer Javed Ali refused to comment on the ED raids.



