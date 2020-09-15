Monitor realtime movement of oxygen tankers, Centre directs states
The states were also asked to begin realtime monitoring of all tankers that transport medical oxygen supplies; undertake an oxygen consumption audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered oxygen, prevent leakage due to negligence, and improve oxygen storage capacity in hospitals
The Union health ministry held a second meeting with states on Monday on the issue of streamlining medical oxygen supply across the country, asking them to press more tankers into action, re-purpose similar vehicles to carry oxygen, and take steps to reduce their turnaround time so that Covid-19 patients have access to adequate oxygen.
Close to 6% of active Covid-19 cases, who experience moderate to severe symptoms, require oxygen support.
The supply gap has largely been noticed in northeastern states where a total of 11 tankers in the state of Assam supply oxygen to most of the eight states.
“There are other states which don’t have a manufacturing unit and are dependent on other states for the supply. All states have been asked to assess the need and draft a plan so that there is no shortage at any point,” said a senior health ministry official, did not wish to be identified.
The states were specifically asked to monitor cryogenic tankers used to supply oxygen in realtime; re-purpose argon and nitrogen tankers to increase the number; and to not impose restrictions on the free movement of oxygen.
The health ministry reiterated guidelines from its Sunday advisory, asking states to ensure facility- and hospital-wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment , and to provide a green corridor for liquid medical oxygen tankers within cities.