Monkeys attack lab assistant, snatch Covid blood samples

Sensation gripped Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical (LLRM) College on Thursday after a group of monkeys snatched some samples of suspected Covid-19 patients from a health worker, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Covid-19 testing lab is situated on the college premises and a health worker was on his way to handover the samples to a laboratory when a group of monkeys attacked him and ran away with at least three samples being taken for testing. The monkeys tore the kit and tried eating the sample. The matter came into focus after a video of the incident began circulating. Deputy superintendent of the college Dr Dheeraj Baliyan was asked to probe after it came to the notice of principal Dr SK Garg.

Dr Baliyan said monkeys are a problem inside campus. “The entire area has been sanitized and the staff has been directed to take extra precautions.” He said the monkeys many a time had attacked doctors and often entered the wards.