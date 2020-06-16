Monsoon advances but heatwave-like conditions return in North India: IMD

Sections
The Southwest monsoon has now covered whole of Maharashtra and parts of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cloudy weather at Juhu in Mumbai on Sunday as the monsoon advances. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

After a respite for nearly two weeks, the maximum temperature in north India started to rise again with parts of Rajasthan experiencing a heatwave-like condition.

In Bikaner, the temperature soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by Barmer, Ganganagar and Jaisalmer at 45.3, 45.0 and 46.2 degrees respectively. News agency PTI reported that forecast agencies have predicted slow advancement of monsoon this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in some places in the state but the heatwave is likely to prevail for at least the next 24 hours.

On Monday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and it is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days before light rains bring some relief.



In Punjab and Haryana, too, the day temperatures were above normal. Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states at 42.9 degrees Celsius, recording a two-degree increase above the normal.

The Southwest Monsoon, which arrived in Kerala on its usual date on June 1, moved ahead because of a deep depression in the Arabian Sea which later turned into Cyclone Nisarga and hit the Maharashtra coast on June 3.

It has now covered whole of Maharashtra and parts of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

In fact, isolated areas in the suburbs of Mumbai in Maharashtra recorded moderate to heavy showers on Monday allowing the city to achieve 50 per cent of its average rainfall for the month of June.

The weather bureau on Monday afternoon revised its orange alert for the city (heavy to very heavy rain) to a yellow alert (moderate to heavy rain) and has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The monsoon has, meanwhile, further advanced to Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Narsinghpur, Umaria and Balia, the IMD update at 8 am on Tuesday said. Rains are expected to continue in Gujarat, Diu, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim under the influence of East-West trough.

