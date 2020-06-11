Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers; Mumbai misses its date

Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers; Mumbai misses its date

IMD said the monsoon onset line passes through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Solapur district in southwest Maharashtra.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:09 IST

By Badri Chatterjee, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Independent meteorologists, however, said present weather conditions over southern Maharashtra were not conducive enough to declare the onset of monsoon. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities on Thursday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra, but Mumbai missed its date.

IMD said the monsoon onset line passes through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Solapur district in southwest Maharashtra.

“The conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some more parts of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists, however, said present weather conditions over southern Maharashtra were not conducive enough to declare the onset of monsoon.



“Monsoon winds are yet to reach Konkan and south-central Maharashtra since the near-surface wind direction over these areas is from the north-west instead of required west or southwest. The wind pattern over a region needs to be seriously considered while declaring the monsoon’s progression,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and Ph.D. researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, the United Kingdom (UK).

Earlier this week, the IMD authorities had predicted that the onset of monsoon is expected in Mumbai on Thursday (June 11).

“But the progression of monsoon towards Mumbai has been delayed because of a slowdown in the weather system over the Bay of Bengal,” said an IMD official.

Mumbai and its suburbs recorded light overnight showers between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

South Mumbai recorded 1.1 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, while the suburbs received 5.6 mm.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in south Konkan between Friday and Sunday, along with downpour at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the weekend.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2.7 Kg chicken per day, 0.3% body fat: How Coleman prepared for Mr. Olympia
Jun 11, 2020 16:30 IST
75 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 1,637
Jun 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones
Jun 11, 2020 16:24 IST
Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, coastal districts likely to get heavy rainfall
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.