Monsoon close to foothills of Himalayas, heavy rainfall forecast for more than 10 states

Heavy rainfall lashed north Bengal on Saturday, leading to flooding in low-lying areas. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Himachal Pradesh for July 12.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Villagers watch a washed away road due to flooding following the incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Bojali in Assam’s Barpeta on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The weather department as predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a number of states in the Eastern and Northeastern part of the country.

According to the weather outlook posted on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website on Sunday morning, the monsoon is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas passing eastward from Arunachal Pradesh to Punjab.

“Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Further giving details of the states which will experience heavy rainfall, the IMD bulletin said, “Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, north Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, Rayalseema and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.”



It also said that the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from July 13, which may revive active monsoon conditions over West, Central and Northern plains of India between July 13 and 16.

Heavy rainfall across north and east Indian has led to several accidents and landslides. In Uttar Pradesh, two women were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate incidents of wall collapse in Sultanpur district on Saturday.

The incessant rainfall over the last five days has triggered landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh, damaging roads and houses and inundating low-lying areas. The death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in the state has climbed to 15.

