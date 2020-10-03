Sections
Monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of UP, Rajasthan, MP in next 24 hours: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during October 3 to 6. All of northwest India is likely to record dry weather for the next 5 days, IMD said in its Saturday morning bulletin

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sandip Bardhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Hojai district of Assam on September 29. (PTI)

Monsoon is likely to withdraw from many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, according to India Meteorological Department.

A low-pressure area is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Under its influence, widespread rain and moderate thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during the next 3-4 days. Heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during October 3 to 6 and over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on October 3 and 4, and Chhattisgarh during October 4 to 6.

Also read: Delhi gets first sign of winter as nights cooler, temperature may dip below 20°C this week

Widespread and heavy rain is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during October 3 to 6. All of northwest India is likely to record dry weather for the next 5 days, IMD said in its Saturday morning bulletin.

Monsoon is normally likely to withdraw completely by October 15.

“Monsoon withdrawal cannot be declared from these regions until rain stops completely. The withdrawal parameters have to be met so it’s difficult to say when the monsoon will withdraw completely,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

Minimum temperature has started falling in parts of northwest India. Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 20.3 degrees C, 2 degrees below normal while the maximum on October 2 was 36.4 degrees C.

