Home / India News / Monsoon session: Congress, TDP, BJD MPs give zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Monsoon session: Congress, TDP, BJD MPs give zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha

While Congress has given notice on ‘refusal of bank to give loans,’ TDP’s notice is over ‘atrocities against Dalits.’ BJD, meanwhile, has demanded renaming of Paradip Port after former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Newly elected Members of Rajya Sabha maintain social distance during the oath ceremony at the Parliament House in New Delhi on July 22, 2020. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Three Rajya Sabha MPs--one from the Congress, one from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from Biju Janata Dal (BJD)--have given zero hour notices in the Upper House to raise different issues.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a zero hour notice over “refusal of banks to give loans”.

While TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given notice over the “need for stringent punishment for atrocities against Dalits”.

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha and has demanded to rename Paradip Port after former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Zero hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance. For raising matters during the zero hour, MPs must give the notice before 10 am to the Speaker or the Chairman on the day of the sitting. (ANI)

