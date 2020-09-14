Sections
Monsoon session: Farooq Abdullah attends first Parliament session since Article 370’s abrogation

The National Conference (NC) chief, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, was detained on August 5 last year, the day Article 370 was revoked by the Centre.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NC chief Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday attended the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session, his first since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5 last year.

A former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah was among several politicians from the Valley who were detained in the wake of the government’s Article 370 move.

Two other former chief ministers--Abdullah’s son Omar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti-were also among those detained by the government. While Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13 this year and Omar on March 24, Mufti’s detention continues.

By abrogating Article 370, the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



Parliament’s 18-day monsoon session began on Monday with Covid-19 protocols in place, with Lok Sabha proceedings taking place in the first half of the day. The lower house was adjourned till Tuesday.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

