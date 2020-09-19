Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat, Most parties in favour

Sections
“There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house,” a participant of Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting said.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. (PTI)

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed as several parties on Saturday reached a consensus on wrapping up the session by next Wednesday. However, the government is intent on passing the rest of the legislations scheduled for this session.

So far, around 30 MPs, including Union ministers Nitin gadkari and Prahlad Patel, have tested positive for Covid-19 after the Monsoon Session began amid strict protocols.

After Prahlad Patel, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nitin Gadkari tested positive, the Covid-19 testing protocol in Parliament was tweaked. Repeat RT-PCR tests for MPs, mandatory tests for government officials visiting parliament, and daily antigen tests for reporters and Parliament officials were introduced as it was found that none of the three MPs tested positive when they took the test earlier — during the weekend.

On Saturday — the sixth day of the session — the Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The pending Bills include The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

