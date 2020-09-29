Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly begins today amid Covid crisis

The assembly session will be discussing on as many as 16 Bills in the list. (ANI Photo)

The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), personal security officers (PSO) and assembly staff were wearing face masks and some were wearing face shields as well. They also maintained social distancing norm inside the hall.

The assembly session will be discussing on as many as 16 Bills in the list.

Prior to the commencement of sessions, all the MLAs, PSOs and assembly staff underwent the Covid-19 test at the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

While preparing for the monsoon session, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had said for the first time, glasses have been used inside the assembly premises between seats of legislators and the visitors’ gallery will have provision to accommodate 52 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip of BJP Mohan Majhi had said the party is going to raise the issue of mismanagement in Covid-19 treatment in the state during the assembly session.

“During this short session of the state assembly, we are going to raise mismanagement in the Covid-19 treatment in the state and hike in the electricity tariff along with some Ordinances bring by the Government like Odisha University (Amendment) Bill 2020 and others,” he said.

Congress MLA and senior leader Tara Bahinipati had stated that his party wanted the discussion on some of the important issues related to Farmers and Agriculture, revised electricity rates and “mismanagement” in Covid-19 by the government.

The monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be concluded on October 7.