Monsoon to withdraw completely by October 28, dry weather to set in over India: IMD

The depression, which had formed over the Bay of Bengal has moved north-north-eastwards, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area, and lays centred over central Bangladesh. Under its influence, moderate to heavy rain is likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. (AP File)

The monsoon is likely to withdraw completely in the next 2-3 days as the northeast monsoon is likely to commence over peninsular India by October 28. This would mean mostly dry conditions in the rest of the country.

Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from remaining parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, north and the central Arabian Sea, Odisha and north Maharashtra during next 24-hours. Similar conditions will prevail over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Telangana, north-eastern states, Andhra Pradesh and most parts of Maharashtra during the subsequent two days.

With the likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 28. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28, India Meteorological Department said in its Saturday morning bulletin. The normal date for monsoon withdrawal is October 15. Its withdrawal has been delayed by almost a fortnight.

Meanwhile, air pollution levels remained high on Saturday in entire northwest India. Baghpat, Panipat, Ghaziabad, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, etc remained in the “very poor” category. This is mainly due to a reduction in wind speed across the northwest region. “Wind speed has reduced in the entire north-western region and stubble burning has also increased. Moisture levels are rising in the morning hours leading to further accumulation of pollutants and a shallow fog like situation. At Palam the visibility had reduced to 700 metres on Friday,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, said on Friday.