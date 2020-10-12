Monsoon withdrawal delayed till October 20: IMD

An Indian boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus pedals a bicycle in the rain in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

The withdrawal of the monsoon this year is likely to be considerably delayed because of the development of consecutive weather systems that will bring widespread and heavy rain to parts of peninsular and western India. This could also have an adverse impact on the harvest of crops in parts of the country, experts said.

The normal date for the complete withdrawal of the monsoon from the northern parts of the country is October 15, but the process has stalled this time and will resume only after October 20.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the withdrawal line of the monsoon continues to pass along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh, Vidyanagar and Porbandar.

The winds continue to be predominantly south-westerly, indicating the monsoon is active.

A depression over west-central Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours. It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam on Monday night. The system is likely to bring widespread and heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh, Telanagana, Rayalseema, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Kerala and Karnataka until October 14.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar from October 11 and 12 and over the Gulf of Mannar on October 13.

Another low-pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal around October 14, but IMD hasn’t issued any official warnings on that because there is no consensus yet on forecasts based on various models of weather prediction.

“When the deep depression moves inland, rainfall will be enhanced on October 12... across the western coast. Monsoon has not withdrawn so the deep depression that has formed has mixed characteristics. For monsoon to withdraw the wind direction needs to change...but monsoon hasn’t managed to withdraw due to consecutive weather systems forming in October,” explained Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclone prediction at IMD.

He added the delay in withdrawal will not just delay the winter’s onset but may also cause crop damage in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.