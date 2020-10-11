Sections
Monsoon withdrawal likely delayed; heavy rain warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon withdrawal likely delayed; heavy rain warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

India Meteorological Department has warned that the depression is likely to further intensify into a deep depression in the subsequent 24 hours

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Forecast track of depression over west-central Bay of Bengal. (IMD)

There is a heavy rain warning Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada etc between October 10 and 13. A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over east central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 12 hours.

India Meteorological Department has warned that the depression is likely to further intensify into a deep depression in the subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is likely to move west-northwest wards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during forenoon or noon of October 12.

Because of the development of the low-pressure area, monsoon withdrawal has slowed. Monsoon normally withdraws completely from the country by October 15.

As on Sunday, the withdrawal line of monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar.

Also read: Telangana records 50% excess rainfall this monsoon season

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rain is likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Andaman Islands.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman Sea during October 10 to 14; Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on October 10; along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh during 10 to 12; Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar during October 11 and 12. Fishermen out at sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coasts.

