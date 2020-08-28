Sections
Home / India News / Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune

Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune

The leaders shared the stage again - this time for the inauguration of a Covid-19 hospital in Pune.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:14 IST

By Abhay Khairnar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Pune

As Pawar and Fadnavis attended the hospital event, eyebrows were raised among the political circle. (HT Photo)

After the hurried, early morning oath-taking ceremony of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy last year in November, the two leaders shared the stage again - this time for the inauguration of a Covid-19 hospital in Pune.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s multi-storey Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated by the leaders. Bhartiya Janta Party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil was also present along with Fadnavis and Pawar.

As Pawar and Fadnavis attended the hospital event, eyebrows were raised among the political circle. Interestingly, Fadnavis appreciated the work carried out by Pawar in Pune district but was quick to criticise the state government and Shiv Sena on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.

Also read: Mumbai civic body asks private hospitals to refer critical patients to its Covid facilities



Pune Municipal Corporation’s multi-storey Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. ( HT Photo )

Recently Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, who was defeated from Maval Lok Sabha constituency, supported the BJP’s stand to conduct a CBI inquiry into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Pawar got upset with Parth’s stand and publicly called his son as immature.



Even after the CBI inquiry was initiated in the case, Parth tweeted, “Satya Mev Jayate.”

Despite the president’s rule in force, Ajit Pawar had rebelled from the NCP and joined hands with the BJP last year. Maharashtra governor conducted his oath-taking ceremony during the wee hours on the morning of November 23, 2019. But the alliance could not prove the majority. Both Fadnavis and Pawar had to serve their resignations. Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in the state with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP’s attitude towards students ‘devoid of humanity’: Akhilesh on holding of JEE, NEET
Aug 28, 2020 14:08 IST
Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women
Aug 28, 2020 14:07 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 13:58 IST
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Aug 28, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.