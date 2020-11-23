More girls being adopted by foreign couples, UP gives credit to Mission Shakti programme

In what is being seen as a result of the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mission Shakti programme, orphan girls are being picked up for adoption by childless couples from places like Belgium, Spain, Italy, Canada, France and Malta.

In 2019 alone, 67 children were adopted by foreigners, out of which 45 were girls. Similarly, in 2020, the domestic adoption was 131, which included 88 girls.

Foreigners adopted 22 girls out of a total of 35 children adopted from January 1, 2020 to November 22, 2020, an official said.

As many as 456 girls have been adopted by domestic and foreign couples in the past two years. In 2019, 290 kids were adopted from government children homes by domestic couples out of which 136 were girls.

“The children are mostly below the age of six, though sometimes, they are around 8-9 years old too. In October alone, a girl was adopted by a US couple. Another girl will be leaving for Spain on November 25. Specialised adoption agency does the follow-up at regular intervals,” said Sangeeta Sharma, a member of the Child Welfare Committee.

A senior official said the Mission Shakti campaign has been intensified with emphasis on children’s rights, female foeticide, sexual crimes against girls and also adoption of orphaned girl child. The campaign, which was launched in October, aims at safety, dignity and empowerment of women and girls, said a state government representative.

Asia Raza, a social worker of a government children’s home, said that the past two years, there have been maximum adoptions of girls which is a positive sign.