Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; hailstorm predicted in Punjab, Haryana

More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; hailstorm predicted in Punjab, Haryana

A wet spell over northern India has been predicted during the first week of January with the possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on January 4 and 5.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with light-intensity rain over west, north-west, north, north-east Delhi, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Sahaswan, Sambhal, Hapur, Agra, Tundla, Shikohabad, Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) in the next few hours owing to a Western Disturbance which is likely to move eastwards from Afghanistan to central Pakistan and neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours. The disturbance has been projected to remain stationary there for subsequent three to four days.

 

“An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and is likely to persist over the same area during next 2-3 days,” said the weather department.

Due to the above conditions, light or moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayas has been predicted for the next two days, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm might occur at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with its peak on January 3 and 4.



Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday, while Rajasthan is expected to witness hailstorm during January 2 to 3. Isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to witness hailstorm on January 4 and 5, added the IMD.

Also Read | Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of northwest India, says IMD

A wet spell over northern India has been predicted during the first week of January with the possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on January 4 and 5.

Severe cold wave conditions have been persisting in northwestern plains and Central India for the past few days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines getting ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Thane woman gets back gold leaf she lost in 2005 during train travel
by Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
A closer look at the four candidates in Georgia’s senate runoffs
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kashmir seeks $4 billion in investments, to provide security
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mutations in malaria parasite encourage resistance against preventive drug
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.