‘More than 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal’: Amit Shah

More than 300 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been killed in West Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday while condemning the attack on the convoy on the party’s national president JP Nadda.

“Political violence in the state is at its peak. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed. Investigation in those cases hasn’t moved an inch,” Shah told reporters before leaving West Bengal.

He was on a two-day visit to West Bengal to bolster the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Bengal. Shah has set a target of winning more than 200 out of the 294 seats in the state assembly.

While condemning the attack on Nadda’s convoy, which took place earlier this month, Shah said that the attack was not just on Nadda but on the democratic set up in the state and that the reaction which came from the state and the TMC leadership was alarming.

“I am also concerned that the reaction, which should have come from the state leadership after the attack, didn’t come. Instead, the statements issued by TMC leaders were, in a way, supporting the attack. That was more alarming,” he added.

He, however, warned that the TMC should not stay under a false impression that it would be able to stop the BJP with such violence because more the violence, the more the BJP will work to strengthen itself.

He also attacked the TMC on corruption and questioned why was the party opposing a CAG audit ordered by the Calcutta High Court into the distribution of relief materials after Cyclone Amphan.

“They have opposed it because there was theft of ration after the cyclone,” he said.

The TMC, in its defence, refuted the allegations.

“Many BJP workers were killed because of infighting within the party. Even death by suicides were being passed off as political killings. Since 1998, at least 1,027 TMC workers were killed in political rivalry. At least 116 of BJPs Lok Sabha MPs have criminal records,” said Subrata Mukherjee, state minister and senior TMC leader.