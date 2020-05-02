Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / More than 800 workers head home to UP from Nashik on special train

More than 800 workers head home to UP from Nashik on special train

On Friday, the government allowed the railways to run special trains to ferry students, migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrants who returned from Jaipur by Shramik Special train stand in a queue to board the bus towards their native places at Danapur railway station, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna. (ANI)

More than 800 workers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Nashik in Maharashtra, boarded a special train for Lucknow on Saturday, UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi

“The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Nashik (Maharashtra) today morning & around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train. They will reach Lucknow tomorrow,” Awasthi said according to ANI.

On Friday, the government allowed the railways to run special trains to ferry students, migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to allow special trains came following the requests of several states to evacuate migrant workers. Earlier this week, the Union home ministry while relaxing the guidelines, allowed the evacuation of stranded people only by buses.



On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that it would launch a massive evacuation drive to bring back migrant workers from Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan in the next few days.

Awasthi had then said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officers to prepare a plan to evacuate migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan who have been stranded due to the lockdown.

Earlier this month, the UP government had evacuated over 10,000 students from Kota. It also evacuated thousands of workers from Delhi NCR in the first week of the lockdown towards the end of March.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
May 02, 2020 17:51 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
May 02, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

HAU V-C nominated as ICAR member
May 02, 2020 17:49 IST
Kerala students win top prize in global hackathon
May 02, 2020 17:49 IST
Srinagar: Two soldiers, injured in shelling along LoC, succumb at base hospital
May 02, 2020 17:48 IST
Migrant workers protest in Bilaspur, demand facilities to return home
May 02, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.