More than half of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan have recovered: Govt data

Jaipur: Over 50% of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Rajasthan have recovered amid the desert state’s renewed bid to reduce the backlog of tests from 5,000 three days ago to under around 2,000, the government data, released on Wednesday evening, showed.

The state health department officials said Rajasthan’s recovery rate was better than the top 10 states in the country with most Covid-19 positive cases. The national recovery rate was 27.66%; but Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh had a better recovery rate, the data, as of Tuesday, showed.

Rajasthan has reported 3,317 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 1,739 have recovered so far, and the recovery rate works out to an impressive 52.43%. The number of active cases is 1,485, or 44.77%, of the total cases. Out of the recovered cases, 1,275 have been discharged from hospitals till Wednesday.

State health minister Raghu Sharma praised the government’s better health management and singled out doctors and paramedics for their hard work while making a note of the high Covid-19 recovery rate.

The backlog of swab sample testing has reduced by over 50%, as the state has ramped its testing facility.

For instance, on Sunday, 5,009 samples out of 120,240 were under process. By Wednesday, 2,091 out of 139,580 samples were being processed, the data showed.

“Rajasthan’s daily testing capacity stands at 10,500. Efforts are on to increase it exponentially. Now, all 14 state-run government medical colleges are equipped with RT-PCR machines to conduct tests,” the minister said.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan reported 159 cases, including 50 from Jodhpur, 43 from Jaipur, and 30 from a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Jodhpur.

Four Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday – one each from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Karauli – as the total toll stood at 93.

A 50-year-old man from Sawai Madhopur district, who was admitted last Saturday due to hypertension-related complications, died at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old-man from Chandpole died at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday, a day after he was admitted. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

In Jodhpur, an 82-year-old woman, suffering from a chronic kidney ailment, also died on Tuesday.

The state government authorities are trying to ascertain the details of the fourth death related to Covid-19.