Mosque will bridge divide, says architect

A mosque coming up outside Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town will be designed in the Indo-Islamic style and aim to bridge communal differences, said the project’s main architect whose name was announced on Tuesday.

SM Akhtar, a Lucknow architect-cum-town planner and founder dean, faculty of architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, will design the whole complex being built on five acres of land in Dhannipur village -- in compliance with the Supreme Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit last year.

“We have appointed professor SM Akhtar as consultant architect and hence he will design the entire masjid complex that would come up on the five-acre land in Dhannipur,” said Athar Hussian, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust overseeing the construction of the complex.

Other than the mosque, Akhtar will also design public utility establishments, including a hospital, an Indo-Islamic Research Centre, community kitchen and a museum.

Akhtar,64, said the mosque will come up on around 15,000 square feet land and have an amalgamation of Indo-Islamic architecture.

“Through this project we have immense opportunities to reunite communities. The Masjid will just be a part of the complex. We can come up with holistic ideas to achieve three values ie human values, Indianness and Islamic,” he said. “We do not want it to become a complex for just one community,” he said.

Akhtar said because of the coronavirus pandemic, no tentative date has been decided for construction to start. “We can’t replicate anything . But we are planning to go for the contemporary form of architecture,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government handed the plot, currently occupied by rice fields 20km from Ayodhya town, to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) last month in accordance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the 2.77 acre site in Ayodhya. The court also ordered the government to award five acres of land at an alternative site for the construction of a mosque.