Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi lead the party: Sachin Pilot

Pilot’s remarks come ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on Monday in New Delhi, where the committee is expected to discuss the party’s leadership crisis.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (File photo)

Reacting over the controversial storm regarding the election of new Congress chief, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that most party workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi step up and take charge as the new party president.

“Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. Its now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we’re united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party,” Pilot said in a tweet.

The grand old party is currently facing a leadership issue after 23 Congress leaders wrote a letter, asking for a complete overhaul of the organisation.



The 23 leaders include some Members of Parliament, former chief ministers and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

In the letter written earlier this month, these leaders suggested changes from top to bottom; the most controversial has been the suggestion about leadership change in Congress. The leaders said the party has been on the decline for the last six years but has not learned its lesson.

