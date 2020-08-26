Most JEE, NEET candidates this year from Maharashtra, UP

According to the NTA data, there are 110,313 who will take the test in 74 centres in Maharashtra while for Uttar Pradesh, 100, 706 candidates will take the test in 66 centres. (HT Archive)

With a total 228,914 candidates who will take National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 615 centres, Maharashtra has the highest number of students appearing for the exam followed by Uttar Pradesh with 166,582 students, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

For the JEE (Main) exam, which, like NEET, is also slated to be held in September, it is Maharashtra again which has the highest number of candidates followed again by Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NTA data, there are 110,313 who will take the test in 74 centres in Maharashtra while for Uttar Pradesh, 100, 706 candidates will take the test in 66 centres.

NEET, which is a pen and paper-based exam for entrance to top medical colleges, will be held on September 13 while the JEE (Main), which is for entry to engineering colleges, is a computer-based test to be held from September 1 to 6.

There has been much opposition to the tests being held in the time of Covid-19 with famous activist Greta Thurnberg and actor Sonu Sood being the latest celebrities suggesting the exams by postponed. Chief ministers of some states, like West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, have also asked the Centre to not hold the exam when the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise. The NTA, meanwhile, has been citing the academic interest of the students and emphasising on the detailed safety protocol it has prepared.

According to the data released by the NTA, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of NEET candidates is Karnataka with 119, 587 candidates while Tamil Nadu has 117,990. Kerala is close with 115, 959 candidates. The NTA has set up 298 centres in Karnataka, 322 in Kerala and 238 in Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan also has over 108,000 candidates.

According to the NTA data, 1,597, 433 candidates will take the NEET exam in 3,842 centres in September. Last year, 1,519,375 candidates had taken the exam in 2,546 centres.

For JEE (Main), the highest number of candidates after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will take the test in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 82,748 candidates will take the test in the state in 52 centres while 67,319 candidates will take the test in Telangana in 27 centres.

Among the other states with a high number of candidates is Bihar. A total of 61, 583 students will take the test in 43 centres. There are over 50,000 candidates in Tamil Nadu while the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have over 40,000 candidates, according to NTA data. Delhi has 37,790 candidates.