‘Not many severe cases, low death rate’: Kejriwal says Covid-19 situation is in control

A week after partially lifting lockdown restrictions in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the media and said that the coronavirus situation in the city is under control, although cases are rising. The chief minister said that the situation would have been worrying if the Covid-19 death toll was high in the national capital or most positive cases were severe in nature.

Apprising the media of the state of healthcare infrastructure in the national capital amid the coronavirus crisis, Kejriwal said that the government hospitals at the moment have 3,829 beds for Covid-19 patients, 3,164 have oxygen available.

“Severe Covid-19 patients require oxygens hence the availability of such beds is very critical,” the chief minister said.

“Of around 4,000 hospital beds available with the government, around 1,500 are occupied while nearly 2,500 beds are unoccupied,” Kejriwal said.

At private hospitals, 509 of total 677 beds are occupied by coronavirus patients at present. Kejriwal said that 117 private hospitals across the national capital have been directed to keep 20% of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“This will lead to the availability of 2,000 more beds for Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The chief minister said that most new cases of coronavirus are either showing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. Over 3,000 active cases are currently being treated at home.

“Patients with mild symptoms or the asymptomatic ones are treated at home and are not admitted in hospitals. There are 3,414 such Covid-19 patients who are getting treated at home,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said that relaxations in lockdown were announced in Delhi on May 17 after which the administration expected a rise in Covid-19 cases. “A week later, I can say that the situation is under control and there is nothing to panic,” the chief minister said.

He said in the past week, the national capital reported around fresh 3,500 Covid-19 cases while nearly 1,500 patients have recovered.

“Fresh cases are being reported but patients are also recovering and going home,” he said. “As many as 1,750 Covid-19 patients were admitted in hospitals on May 17. The figure has risen to 2,000 at present. Only 250 new patients have occupied beds across various hospitals in one week,” he said.

Kejriwal said that due to most cases being mild or asymptomatic, the load of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is not severe. “However, we are prepared if there is a sudden spike in severe cases of coronavirus patients,” he said.

Of over 13,000 coronavirus patients in Delhi, Kejriwal said nearly half have recovered and half of them are still getting treated. Two hundred and sixty-one people have succumbed to death.