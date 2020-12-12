Most rape cases lodged after relationships go sour: Chhattisgarh women’s panel chief

Chhattisgarh’s women’s commission president Kiran Mayee Nayak said most rape cases are lodged by women after consensual relationships turn sour, triggering controversy and prompting chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to say that her comment must be on the basis of her experience and data.

“In most cases, girls get into a consensual relationship, go for live-in, then lodge rape cases after relationships turn sour,” Nayak said on Friday, according to news agency ANI. “If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or not. If that is not the case, both of them, mostly the women, approach the police,” Nayak was quoted saying by ANI.

Nayak’s remarks come after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on ‘Crime in India’, released on September 29, which painted a grim picture of Chhattisgarh. The NCRB report said that of the 1,036 women raped, 683 were between the ages of 18-30 and in 96% cases, the accused were known to the survivors. In 473 rape cases, the accused was a live-in partner.

The NCRB report also made special mention of domestic violence in its report and said it was the reason behind most of the crimes against women. “Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’,” the report stated.

Nayak, who is also a Congress party leader, said women must be careful. “I would like to request you to adjudge your relationship and status first. If you enter into any such relationship, the result will always be bad” Nayak told ANI.

Nayak, whose Twitter bio describes her as a Reiki grandmaster and the former mayor of Raipur amongst other things, compared the women’s commission’s role in settling domestic disputes to that of a counsellor. “Our efforts through the commission are to ensure that we settle as many domestic disputes as we can. For this, we often scold women and men, and try to convince them, in a way its counselling,” she said

She asked young adult women to not fall into the trappings of a moviesque romance as it has the potential to ruin their and their family’s lives. “These days, there is a new trend that people prefer, to get married off at the age of 18. After a few years, when the couple has kids, they both find it difficult to survive,” she added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel, on being asked about Nayak’s remarks, refused to comment but added they must have been made on the basis of her experience and data. “I would not like to make a comment on it. This is a constitutional post. If she has said anything then it must be on the basis of her experience and on the basis of the data.” he said to ANI.