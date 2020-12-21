Moti Lal Vora: Uttar Pradesh governor who made political history

Moti Lal Vora, as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, dismissed the Mulayam Singh Yadav government and instated BSP leader Mayawati as the first Dalit chief minister on June 3, 1995, following the incidents of the state guest house where Samajwadi Party leaders allegedly made a bid on her life and ‘kidnapped’ her party’s MLAs on June 2, 1995.

Vora, a senior Congress leader, passed away at a Delhi hospital due to post-Covid-19 complications on Monday. He was 93. Vora remained UP’s governor from May 26, 1993, to May 3, 1996.

Though Vora’s move of June 3, 1995, came in the backdrop of the BSP pulling out of the SP-BSP coalition and building a tacit understanding with the BJP, the decision changed the course of political history not only of Uttar Pradesh but India as well.

A political controversy of sorts was created as an elected government was dismissed without being given a chance to prove majority on the floor of the state assembly. The governor’s decision was, however, not challenged despite being against the principles laid down in the SR Bommai case often quoted on issues concerning arbitrary dismissals of state governments by the Centre under Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

Governor Vora will be remembered for his governance during President’s rule and later for working as a Congress leader in the state where he served as governor.

“Vora’s decision to dismiss the Mulayam Singh Yadav government without a floor test was not challenged anywhere despite being against the principles of SR Bammai case. Vora will be remembered for governance during President’s rule. Uttar Pradesh saw President’s rule twice during his tenure as governor. As governor, he continued to hold ‘Janta Darbar’ that even chief ministers stop holding a month or two after holding office. He also introduced the ‘mahila thanas’ (women police stations) during his term as the state’s governor,” said CB Pandey, who worked with him in Raj Bhawan as legal advisor.

The Indira Gandhi Pratisthan is his great contribution as he was the one who approved it when he was governor.

“The BSP government, however, decided to do away with the project. I decided to file a public interest litigation and we won,” said Pandey.

Vora continued to visit the state and meet people even when he was not the governor.

“He contributed a lot for governance and politics. He is revered by all for his work,” said Congress legislature party leader Aradhna Mishra while paying tributes to Vora.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit also paid tributes to Vora.