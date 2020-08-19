MoU signed for first unit of Defence Category Industry in Chhattisgarh

Sections
Bulletproof jackets and helmets to be manufactured for various armed forces, infantry, BSF, CRPF and state government armed forces.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:11 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Raipur

File photo: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (HT Photo)

Chhattisgarh government has signed an MoU for establishing the first manufacturing unit of a Defense Category Industry in the state.

The industrial unit will manufacture bulletproof jackets and helmets for Government of India’s armed forces, infantry, BSF, CRPF and state government’s armed forces.

“The MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh Government’s Industry Department and M/s ATMASTCO Ltd., Durg on Monday for establishing the industrial unit for defence equipment. This industrial unit for defence equipments at Birebhant village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh” said a senior IAS officer.

As per the press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government, capital investment worth nearly Rs 87.50 crore will be done by the company and the unit will generate employment for around 150 people.



“In the first phase, the industrial unit will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and one lakh helmets,” the official said.

The MoU was signed by principal secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua on the behalf of industry department and by MD of M/s ATMASTCO Ltd S Swaminathan.

“The defence category has been enlisted as the top-priority category in the new industrial policy of the Chhattisgarh Government. The unit will start production by November month,” said Pingua.

As per the release, M/s ATMASTCO Ltd, Durg had signed a contract for defence technology under license and agreement with the Government of India on 25 March 2019. Under this contract, permission for establishing this unit for production of bulletproof jackets and helmets was issued on 5 May 2020. Subsequently, the state government signed an MoU on Monday for the issuance of the license by Government of India for establishing the industrial unit.

