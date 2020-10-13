Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A staff is seen cleaning seats inside a movie theatre in this file photo. All patrons will be screened before entry and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to enter as cinemas, theatres and multiplexes reopen in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes across the state from October 15 or Thursday, nearly seven months after the lockdown was imposed. According to the advisory issued by the Yogi Adityanath government, theatres and multiplexes can open only with an audience of maximum 50% of their seating capacity.

Adequate physical distancing is mandatory while seating and every alternate seat will have to be kept vacant and marked. Cinemas will also have to provide provisions for sanitisers and handwashing facilities. All patrons will be screened before entry and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to enter.

Also read | School closure over Covid-19 may cost over $400 billion to India: World Bank

Here is what you need to know before heading out:

Seating arrangement, booking tickets:

1. Thermal screening and using sanitiser will be required at the time of entry into the auditorium.

2. Spherical signs will be made according to the physical distance standard.

3. Anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be not be allowed to enter.

4. Sufficient time interval will be kept between two shows in single-screen cinema and between shows on different screens in multiplexes.

5. The maximum seating capacity will be 50%.

Also read | UP govt releases SOPs for festivals and political events, key detail here

6. Seats which will be kept empty will marked during online booking or window booking.

7. Such seats will be marked with a tab or floor fluorescent

8. Only advance or online booking will be done.

9. There will be touchless transaction during window bookings

10. You will have to provide your mobile number at the time of booking the ticket.

General protocol:

1. Physical distance of at least 6 feet has to be maintained outside common and waiting areas.

2. You will have to use face covers or masks at all times. It will be necessary to wash hands with soap from time to time or use a sanitiser.

3. Tissue paper or handkerchief or elbow will definitely be used while coughing.

4. Spitting in a public place will be prohibited.

5. People have been advised to use the Aarogya Setu App.