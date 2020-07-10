Parliamentarian among 704 new Covid-19 positive cases; Bihar tally inches closer to 14,000-mark

People rush to gather supplies after Patna administration announced a lockdown in the light of surging coronavirus cases, on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

A Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and four staff members of Bihar deputy chief minister’s office, including his private secretary, were among 704 new infections of coronavirus reported on Thursday, taking the cumulative cases up to 13.

There were reports of 17 deaths on Thursday, but the government’s bulletin on Covid-19 confirmed nine fatalities, putting the official toll at 109.

Of the nine deaths, one each was reported from Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Patna, Rohtas, Samastipur and Vaishali, and three from Siwan. The daily Covid-19 bulletin was shared by the state health department on its Twitter handle on Thursday. The health department, however, made no elaboration of the deaths either in its Covid-19 bulletin or the government press release, shared through the information and public relations department later in the evening.

It also did not mention about the seven deaths at AIIMS-Patna, which its nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Sanjeev Kumar confirmed.

One death was also reported from the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) during the day.

“A 50-year-old woman from East Champaran district died at our hospital on Thursday. She tested Covid-positive on Wednesday,” said Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, epidemiologist and nodal officer for Covid-19 at the NMCH.

Of the seven deaths at AIIMS, two were from Patna, and one each from West Champaran, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Begusarai, said Dr Kumar.

Patna, which has seen a sudden spike in cases, has 89 containment zones. Of them, 37 were in Patna Sadar, 20 in Patna City, 17 in Danapur, 8 in Paliganj and 7 in Masaurhi sub-divisions, said district magistrate Kumar Ravi.

There were altogether 15,760 households, which housed a population of 76,737 in the containment zones of Patna. The district magistrate has enforced lockdown restrictions from July 10 to 16.

Bihar’s health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said that 251 people had recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 9,792, with 70% success rate. He said the 704 Covid-19 cases reported during the last 24 hours also included those on Thursday, reflecting an increase in the number of cases. Singh also said that 6,505 samples were tested on Wednesday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar wants the state to test 15,000 samples a day.

Patna reported 132 cases during the day, Vaishali 73, Bhagalpur 63, Begusarai 44, Nalanda 42, Muzaffarpur 39, Khagaria 37, Munger 29, West Champaran 23, Banka 20, Rohtas and Samatipur 19 each, Siwan 18, Gopalganj 17, Saran 15, Buxar and East Champaran 11 each, Gaya 10 among others.

Of the 13,978 cases reported so far in Bihar, Patna accounted for 1485, Bhagalpur 756, Begusarai 639, Muzaffarpur 567, Madhubani 561, Siwan 547, Munger 502, Nalanda 431, Nawada 414, Samastipur 406, Rohtas 405, Darbhanga, Gopalganj 396 each, Katihar 393, Khagaria 389, Purnia 343, Gaya 331, Supaul 326, Vaishali 323, West Champaran 322, Jehanabad 305, Aurangabad and Saran 301 each, Bhojpur 292, East Champaran 290, Banka 282, Saharsa 276, Buxar 269, Madhepura 238, Kishanganj 229, Kaimur 218, Sheikhpura 188, Sitamarhi 168, Lakhisarai 165, Araria 157, Arwal 144, Jamui 117 and Sheohar 106.