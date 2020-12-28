Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s winter session put off due to Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s winter session put off due to Covid-19

“The three-day session has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. The three days (of the session which will be now washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one,” Legislative Assembly’s Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 06:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bhopal

The decision to put off the three-day session was taken at an all-party meeting held here in evening, an official said. (ANI file photo)

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the “Covid-19 situation”, an official said on Sunday, hours after protem speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive.

The decision to put off the three-day session was taken at an all-party meeting held here in evening, he said.

“The three-day session has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. The three days (of the session which will be now washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one,” Legislative Assembly’s Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters.

The all-party meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit president Kamal Nath and others.



Meanwhile, former Union minister Arun Yadav said the Congress will continue to hold protests against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

The Congress had earlier announced that the party leaders will reach the Assembly campus on Monday on tractors to protest against these laws.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma told reporters that 61 employees and officials of the state Assembly secretariat have tested coronavirus positive so far.

“Besides, five MLAs were also found infected as per the reports received till now,” he said, after taking stock of the preparation for the session.

Sharma also said the MLAs and their personal staff had been asked to undergo coronavirus test before the session began.

“So far, the test reports of 20 MLAs have been received. The reports of several other legislators are still awaited. Reports of more employees and officials are also yet to come,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How rich can aid economic recovery post-pandemic
by Roshan Kishore
A month on, farmers have made highway their home
by Kainat Sarfaraz and Dhrubo Jyoti
2nd Test Live: 9th wicket down for India, Ashwin goes back
by hindustantimes.com
Shot will be effective against Covid-19 variant: AstraZeneca
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Vodafone Idea banks on IoT, SMEs to aid biz
by Ishita Guha
7 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Assam
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Roger Federer to miss Australian Open; planning 2021 return
by Associated Press
Loan apps fraud: Chinese woman among 3 arrested by Telangana police
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.