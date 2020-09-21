MP assembly to hold one-day session, several MLAs to take part via video conference

Madhya Pradesh state assembly’s one-day monsoon session will be held on Monday. There are fifty-seven selected members including the chief minister, his ministerial colleagues and the leader of opposition in the state assembly who will attend the session, as per assembly secretariat.

The remaining members can take part in the proceedings through video conferencing, the first such arrangement made in the history of the state assembly given the Covid-19 situation, as per the secretariat.

At present, there are 202 MLAs in the house in the 230-member state assembly, twenty-eight assembly seats are lying vacant. Several MLAs are hospitalised having been infected with Covid-19, said an official of the secretariat.

Apart from the state budget, as many as six amendment bills will be tabled in the state assembly for a discussion in the House, as per the business list of the assembly.

In the beginning of the proceedings at 11 am, obituary references will be made to the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, former governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, Manohar Untwal and Govardhan Dangi who were members during the present term of the state assembly, 15 former members of the assembly, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi and former union minister Hansraj Bhardwaj.

There will also be obituary references to soldiers who lost their lives in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June this year and soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Baramula apart from those who died of Covid-19 in the country.

State assembly principal secretary AP Singh said, “The 57 members to take part in the proceedings in the House in person include chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 16 of 33 ministers, 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, leader of opposition in the state assembly Kamal Nath, 21 MLAs of Congress, one of two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, lone Samajwadi party MLA and one from among 4 independent MLAs will participate in the session. The names of MLAs were selected after an all-party meeting on Wednesday.”

“Others will participate through video conferencing for which arrangements have been made by the state assembly staff,” he added.

Pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, “In the one-day session, budgets, ordinances and important bills will be tabled. However, there will be no question hour, calling attention motion or zero-hour during the one-day proceedings. The MLAs will get written answers to their questions.”

“The sanitisation work of the assembly premises has been completed. The gunmen with MLAs, personal secretaries and other staff members of ministers will not be allowed inside the assembly premises. The MLAs have been asked to come alone with drivers in their vehicles,” said AP Singh.