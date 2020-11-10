Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / MP by-polls: Scindia congratulates BJP’s winning candidates, thanks voters

MP by-polls: Scindia congratulates BJP’s winning candidates, thanks voters

The BJP is leading on 21 seats, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead on six and one seats, respectively in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bhopal

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. (ANI Photo)

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a lead in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday congratulated all the winning candidates and thanked the voters as well.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party who won the MP Assembly by-elections. At the same time, heartfelt gratitude to all the devout voters. I am confident that all the winning candidates will always be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency,” Scindia tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

“Congratulations and best wishes to BJP candidate Hardeep Dang Ji for winning by a huge majority in the by-election of Suwasra Assembly,” he added.

The BJP is leading on 21 seats, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead on six and one seats, respectively in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.



As per the ECI at 3 pm, BJP’s vote share stands at 51.3% with its candidates leading in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ambah, Sanwer, Bandawar and Jaura seats, among others.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates, with 39.9% combined vote share, are ahead on Agar, Karera, Biaora, Sumaoli, Dimani and Gohad seats.

Celebrations are underway at BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

BJP workers and supporters, carrying banners of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, danced to the beats of dhol outside the party office.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Chief Minister Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, had resigned from the party on March 11 this year. Scindia’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP.

These resignations paved the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 16:00 IST
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Nov 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

T’gana bypolls: Close contest in Dubbak; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram messages Congress doubters
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Schools to resume on November 23 for Class 9 to 12
Nov 10, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.