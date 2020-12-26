MP cabinet approves bill against forced conversions. Here are other states with similar laws

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Madhya Pradesh Dharm Swatantrey (Freedom of Religion Act) 2020 with a provision for a maximum of 10 years in jail for anyone “forcing women, minors, and people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe to undergo religious conversion”. The proposed legislation, which will replace the 1968 Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, seeks to prohibit religious conversions or an attempt of conversion by means of misrepresentation, allurement, threat, undue influence, coercion, marriage, and any other fraudulent means.

Forcing someone to convert their religion will attract up to 5 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine. Madhya Pradesh is not the first state to propose such legislation.

Here’s a look at other states that have a similar law or may introduce one:

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has a similar law. In fact, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath batted for the law ever since he formed the government in the state. The law came into effect on November 27 and 35 people have been apprehended under the law in the state so far.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh brought a law into force last week which requires a person to give prior notice to authorities for converting to another religion and outlawing conversions solely for marriage. This is very similar to the law in force in Uttar Pradesh. Section 7 of the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019, requires an individual to submit a “declaration” of intention to the district magistrate when converting from one religion to the other.

Haryana

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state has been contemplating legal provisions against conversion into another religion. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his government is mulling over formulating such legislation after Uttar Pradesh introduced the law.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced that the state will have a similar law like that in UP. He said, “When Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments started mulling over it (a law), we too started thinking about it- how to do it, how to ensure that there was pressure or force involved (in conversion)- it is the main thing.” Chief minister B S Yediyurappa has repeatedly cited the need for such a law.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government also passed a similar law and is planning to end monetary benefits extended for inter-faith marriages in the state.