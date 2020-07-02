Sections
Home / India News / 28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet

28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Acting MP Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secretary at the Raj Bhavan. Of the 28 new ministers, 20 and eight are of cabinet and ministers of state rank, respectively.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Rajya Sabha member and new entrant to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia’s imprint was evident in the cabinet expansion. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a major cabinet expansion on Thursday around three months after unseating the Congress’s Kamal Nath government, as 28 ministers were sworn in.

Acting MP Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secretary at the Raj Bhavan. Of the 28 new ministers, 20 and eight are of cabinet and ministers of state rank, respectively.

Rajya Sabha member and new entrant to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia’s imprint was evident in the cabinet expansion, as 12 of 22 former lawmakers, who are considered to be his loyalists, found ministerial berths. Earlier in March, 22 lawmakers had rebelled against Kamal Nath and later joined the BJP.

All these 12 ministers will have to be elected to the state assembly in the next six months to retain their position as ministers as per the constitutional provision. Eight of these ministers are from the Gwalior-Chambal region, where 16 assembly by-polls will be held in the coming months.



The cabinet ministers include Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devda, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhra Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imrati Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Omprakash Saklecha, Aindal Singh Kansana, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoria, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Four of them --- Imrati Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, and Pradyumn Singh Tomar -- were ministers in the then Kamal Nath cabinet as well. The ministers of state include Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ramkhelawan Patel, Ram Kishor, Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotia, Suresh Dhakad, and OPS Bhadoria. All of them have become ministers for the first time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
Notice issued to hospitals for refusing admission to patient who later died
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
‘Deadline for 2019-20 tax-saving investments extended till July 31’: Income tax dept
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.