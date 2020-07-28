Sections
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs India’s first virtual cabinet session from hospital

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs India’s first virtual cabinet session from hospital

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bhopal

On Sunday, the CM had reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the government’s measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing. (Shivraj Singh Chouhan/ Twitter)

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan chaired India’s first virtual Cabinet session from Chirayu hospital here on Tuesday after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

“I am well and trying to stay active. My cough is almost gone and I no longer have a fever. Having Covid-19 has taught me to be self-reliant as I have to make my own tea and wash my own clothes. This has benefitted me a lot as even after several physiotherapy sessions, I was not able to clench my fist because of a recent operation. Now it feels perfectly fine,” the CM said in his address, getting a few good laughs from the members of Cabinet.

He added, “We made history today by hosting our country’s first-ever virtual Cabinet meeting. This is the time to demonstrate our oath, that no matter what the circumstances may be, we will continue to work for the growth and development of the people of our state.”

A health bulletin from the Chirayu Hospital where Chouhan is admitted said on Tuesday, “The health of the CM continues to be stable on the fourth day of admission. He has a mild cough, no fever. His medical parameters are normal. He slept well and took a proper diet in the hospital. He has followed his morning yoga routine and continues to be in good spirits.”



Narottam Mishra, the state’s Home Minister later informed that several decisions were taken in the session, including the renaming of the Chambal Expressway to ‘Chambal Progressway’.

“Approval has been given to the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme, which will greatly benefit the forest department and the rural area. The CM’s Rural Path Vendor Loan Scheme has also been approved. This will benefit several street vendors across the state and will improve their living conditions,” he added.

Mishra further said 21 out of the 22 Nagar panchayats had been restored and the Prime Minister crop insurance scheme would continue in 2020-2021.

On Sunday, the CM had reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the government’s measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister had said, “For effectively curtailing the Covid-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions.”

Meanwhile, Bhopal reported 199 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the state’s health department informed.

