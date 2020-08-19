MP CM announces Re 1 per kg wheat, rice and salt to 37 lakh poor, opposition calls it vote politics

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Re 1 per kg wheat, rice and salt for as many as 37 lakh such poor people across the state not covered under the national food security scheme till now, as per an official statement.

At present there are more than 1.16 crore below poverty line (BPL) and Antyodaya cards holders in the state covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA), as per the state government’s data.

The CM’s announcement comes before the bypolls to as many as 27 assembly constituencies, which will decide the fate of the BJP government.

The communiqué quoting the CM said, “The poor of the state, who were not getting fair price ration till now, will now get wheat, rice and salt at the rate of Re 1 per kg from September 1. Every month, 5 kg fair price ration per person will be given. Apart from this, 5 kg free ration per person will also be provided to poor families till the month of November. As many as 37 lakh poor beneficiaries will gain from the decision taken by the government.”

As per the official information, CM has instructed all the collectors to ensure issuance of eligibility slips to all new beneficiaries and their aadhaar number seeding by August 31, so that they could get ration from September 01.

The CM’s announcement came during a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the public distribution system (PDS). It was attended, among others, by civil supplies and consumer protection minister Bisahulal Singh, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and principal secretary of food and civil supplies department Faiz Ahmed Qidwai.

State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “Why chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reminds himself of the poor only before elections. It was before the 2018 assembly polls that he talked of labourers of unorganised sector and now ahead of assembly bypolls he has announced food for the 37 lakh beneficiaries. But the fact is neither did his government give benefit to the poor earlier nor does he intend to benefit them now. His announcements are purely vote-politics-driven announcements which are never implemented.”