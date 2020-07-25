MP CM Chouhan tests positive for Covid, hospitalised

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, he disclosed in a series of tweets on Saturday while appealing to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested and isolate themselves.

“My dear people of the state, I had symptoms of Covid-19 and after the test my report has come back positive. I appeal to whoever came in contact with me to get their Covid tests done. My close contacts should quarantine themselves,” Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

A few hours later he tweeted, “Doctors have advised me to get myself admitted to a hospital. I am going to the Covid-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital for admission. A coronavirus patient should not insist he will stay in home quarantine and not go to the hospital. We should follow the instructions of the doctors. If Covid-19 is treated on time, a person is completely cured.”

Chouhan and some colleagues visited Lucknow in a government plane on July 21 to attend the funeral of MP governor Lalji Tandon who died in Uttar Pradesh.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people of the state to be cautious. Even the slightest callousness may invite coronavirus. Everyone must take precautions, be safe and follow the guidelines,” said an official communiqué later from the state government.

The CM said in one of his tweets, “I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review the corona situation through video-conferencing as much as possible.”

However, he added that review meetings will now be conducted by home minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and administration minister Bhupendra Singh, education minister Vishvas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary in his absence.

As questions did the rounds on social media about Chouhan choosing to get treatment at a private hospital and not a government facility, the official communiqué said patients suffering from other diseases were also treated at AIIMS and Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal; hence, the CM was admitted to Chirayu Medical College so that the common man did not face any difficulty.

Ministerial colleagues of Chouhan, other ruling party leaders and Opposition leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

Addressing the CM, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “I pray to God for your speedy recovery from the disease. I wish you good health soon so that you can serve the people of the state.”

The opposition Congress took a dig at the CM. State Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji, I am pained to know about your being infected with corona. I pray to God for your speedy recovery but it is a matter of regret that when we were serious over corona you dubbed corona as ‘darona’ [don’t fear], drama and a weapon to save (the then Congress) government.”