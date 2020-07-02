Sections
Home / India News / MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands Cabinet: Complete list of 28 new ministers

Of the new ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet, 20 ministers are of Cabinet rank and the rest are ministers of state rank.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with newly inducted Cabinet Ministers during oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal, July 2, 2020. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his Cabinet of Thursday, inducting 28 new ministers.

The ministers were sworn in by acting governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

Here is a list of the newly-inducted ministers:



Cabinet ministers: Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devda, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhra Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imrati Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Omprakash Saklecha, Aindal Singh Kansana, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoria, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Ministers of State: Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ramkhelawan Patel, Ram Kishor Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotia, Suresh Dhakad, and OPS Bhadoria.

