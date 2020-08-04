Sections
Home / India News / MP Congress to send silver bricks to be used in construction of Ram temple

MP Congress to send silver bricks to be used in construction of Ram temple

Kamal Nath welcomed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, but gave its credit to Congress leader and former PM late Rajiv Gandhi.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Artists in costume at Karsevak Puram ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Janmabhumi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Congress unit would send 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya to be used in the construction of Ram temple, state party president and former chief minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday.

Kamal Nath, who along with several other party leaders and workers, had recited Hanuman Chalisa at his residence in Bhopal on Monday, as part of the party’s statewide programme for the progress and prosperity of MP, made the announcement during a freewheeling interaction with media persons a day ahead of the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He welcomed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, but gave its credit to Congress leader and former PM late Rajiv Gandhi. “We welcome the construction of Ram temple. Rajiv Gandhiji made a beginning on this in 1985 and he was instrumental behind laying of the foundation stone for the temple construction in 1989. Had Rajivji been among us, he would have been attended Wednesday’s ceremony,” the veteran Congress leader said.

“We are sending 11 silver bricks on behalf of the people of MP for construction of the temple,” he added.



However, he didn’t give any further details as to when the bricks will be sent; who will carry them and if it will be donated by him only.

He also took the opportunity to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Whenever we do something BJP has a stomach ache. Do they have a patent, contract, or agency on religion?”

He said, “I installed a huge idol of Lord Hanuman at Chhindwara. During 15 months of my government, gaushalas were constructed across the state. Hurdles in the way to Ram van gaman path were removed. There were development plans for Mahakal and Omkareshwar temples. But we don’t use religion for politics and don’t make it an event. We are religious in our thoughts, but we don’t mix religion and politics.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal rebutted Kamal Nath’s assertions.

“The Congress’s state president must make his stand clear on his party’s government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2007 through which it had denied the existence of Lord Ram. But, now, the Congress wants to take credit for the same. Another Congress leader said there should be a Ram temple, but is raising a question on the timing of the foundation stone-laying programme. It’s a double standard of the Congress leaders. No wonder, the voters have rejected the party across the nation,” Agarwal said.

