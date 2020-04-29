MP count crosses 2,500, experts ask state govt to make testing data public

Sections
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:58 IST

By Ranjan,

Bhopal: The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 2,560 as 173 patients more people have been diagnosed with the disease since Tuesday even as the government has stopped giving information on testing for three days. The state has so far reported 130 Covid-19 related fatalities.

According to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday, 104 fresh cases were reported from Indore alone that has taken the city’s infection tally to 1,476. Indore has reported a bulk of the Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 deaths--65.

Bhopal has reported 483 Covid-19 cases. The 14 people who have died of the disease in the city include at least 13 survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, said Rachna Dhingra of the Sambhavna Trust. “The state and the central governments should immediately act to protect the lives of the tragedy survivors.”

In a joint statement, public health experts Amulya Nidhi and SR Azad sought a comprehensive bulletin daily citing the government’s move to withhold the testing data since April 27. “Till April 26, there were 8,439 pending test results. A lot of patients have been waiting for a number of days for their test results. But now, as there is no data being given on pending test results and availability of test kits, there is no transparency around the testing...”



The statement said the death rate in Madhya Pradesh is the highest in the country. “The India death rate is 3.21%, whereas the fatality rate in Madhya Pradesh is more than 5%. The death rate has been stagnant at around 5% for the last two weeks. The death rate in Delhi is 1.62%, Maharashtra 4.29%, Gujarat 4.79%, and in Rajasthan 2.11%.”

Additional chief secretary (health) Muhammad Suleman could not be reached for his comments.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said health minister Narottam Mishra has said there would be a jump in the number of cases once or twice before the situation improves. He said the government is not hiding the data but getting information gradually from the districts. “Hence it is difficult to give a clear picture as to how many samples have been collected across the state.”

Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak for its handling of the pandemic and is among the states, where the Centre has deputed interministerial teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control the disease.

