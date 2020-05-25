Sections
MP farmer ostracised for failing to perform rites after son's death during lockdown

MP farmer ostracised for failing to perform rites after son’s death during lockdown

Acting on the farmer’s complaint, a police officer said that statements of the complainant and other villagers have been recorded. and action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:39 IST

By Hindustan Times. Bhopal / Sagar, Hindustan Times. Bhopal / Sagar

In his police complaint, The farmer alleged that as per his community’s diktat, he and his family can’t fetch water from the village well and they can’t take part in any auspicious programme in any other community member’s family. (PTI File / Photo used for representational purpose only)

A farmer in Bundelkhand region has filed a complaint with police accusing members of his community of ostracising him for failing to perform religious rites following the death of his son. The complainant said he couldn’t perform the 13th day religious ritual first due to the Janata Curfew and later due to lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Brijgopal Patel, a resident of Khajwa village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, said in his complaint filed at sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Rajnagar town on Saturday,that his 15-year-old son died after drowning in an under-construction well in his agriculture field on March 9.

“I couldn’t organise the terhavi (The 13th day ritual after death) due to Janta curfew and later lockdown and curfew restrictions as I feared that it would mean a large gathering of invitees and everyone including my family and I would be exposed to the threat of being infected with coronavirus. However, a panchayat was convened by other community members at the village at the end of March and a diktat was announced that my family would remain boycotted till I organise the ritual”, Patel said in his complaint.

The farmer alleged that as per the diktat, he and his family can’t fetch water from the village well and they can’t take part in any auspicious programme in any other community member’s family.



Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Rajnagar town, Manmohan Baghel said, “I have instructed Rajnagar police station to investigate the charges. Statements of the complainant and other villagers have been recorded. Action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”

Rajnagar janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Pratipal Singh Bagri said, “Ostracising anyone is a wrong practice. I constituted a team of janpad panchayat personnel after coming to know about the matter to help the farmer and take action against the guilty persons.”

There has been a lockdown since March 24 across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. It has been extended thrice during the past two months and is now slated to end on May 31.

