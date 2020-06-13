MP Governor Lalji Tandon in Lucknow hospital, tests Covid-19 negative

Governor Lalji Tandon reached Lucknow from Bhopal on Tuesday. He is scheduled to return on June 19. (Photo @GovernorMP)

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of body ache and fever on Saturday. He was initially admitted to an isolation ward, but was moved to a private one when his coronavirus test report came negative.

“Governor Lalji Tandon has been running fever for the last few days but he is Covid-19 negative. His report confirms urinary tract infection. He has been advised complete bed rest and is attended by a team of doctors,” said Medanta hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor.

“Since governor Lalji Tandon is also a diabetic, care is being taken to save him from other infections.”

Meanwhile Manohar Lal Dubey, secretary to the MP governor, on Saturday said, “The information that I have is that the governor got himself admitted for some check-up.”

Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan had reported eleven Covid-19 positive cases till June 9 when Tandon left for Lucknow on a 10-day leave. Tandon reached Lucknow from Bhopal on Tuesday. He is scheduled to return on June 19.

Of the 11 coronavirus cases found on MP Raj Bhavan campus, 10 are Raj Bhavan employees and their family members.

Earlier on June 9, Dubey had said: “The governor has gone home on a 10-day leave and it has nothing to do with Covid-19 patients found at Raj Bhavan. In fact, the latest patient happens to be a labourer who was engaged in construction work in the Raj Bhavan and he tested positive about a week earlier. The employees who tested positive for coronavirus were shifted to some other place and the Raj Bhavan at present has no presence of any Covid-19 patient.”