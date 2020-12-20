MP govt eyes policy to give more jobs to women in industries

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the roadmap of Aatmanirbhar (self- reliant) Madhya Pradesh has been prepared during the coronavirus outbreak period (HT Photo)

With the aim of providing jobs to more number of women in the industries in Madhya Pradesh, the state government will prepare a policy, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday.

The government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries and consult with the industrialists about it, he said.

“The employment of women in industries will increase. A policy will be prepared in this direction after discussion with industrialists. Our daughters are fully qualified to work in industrial units,” Chouhan said.

He made the statement while inaugurating a large diameter welded pipe manufacturing unit of Welspun Group at Jamunia Khejda in Raisen district, the state Public Relations Department said in a statement.

Chouhan appreciated the company’s move of providing about 50 per cent jobs to women at the newly-started plant.

He said that the roadmap of Aatmanirbhar (self- reliant) Madhya Pradesh has been prepared during the coronavirus outbreak period.

“The Madhya Pradesh government is also focusing on skill development. For this, an initiative has been taken to start Global Skill Park in Bhopal,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan said that the employment potential cannot be realised only through agriculture as there is a limit of the farm sector.

“Therefore, there is a need to focus on other areas for employment. For this, skill is necessary, so that people get employment. And for this, Global Skill Park will be set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore,” he said.

He said that despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus outbreak this year, the farmers in MP have surpassed those in Punjab by producing 1.29 crore metric tonnes of wheat.